Bakersfield Behavioral Health: managing holiday stresses to make the most of the season

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teena Bensusen from Bakersfield Behavioral Health about how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder and other holiday stresses.

“10 to 20% of individuals will struggle with SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD happens at the same time each year and although it can happen at any time of the year, it is most commonly happening in the winter due to shorter days and colder weather,” explains Bensusen.

There are several ways to combat the negative effects of SAD and anxiety including setting limits for yourself, partaking in self-care activities daily, and taking time to recharge.

To learn more about how to cope with mental and behavioral disorders, call 877-755-4907 or click here.