Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Nicole Gitzke Communications Engagement Coordinator for the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and this week’s pet of the week, Nola.

Nola is a year old and has been at the shelter since mid-July. This happy girl is a pit bull mix looking for her forever home.

For more information on adopting Nola call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-PETS(7387), or check out their Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news.