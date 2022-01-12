Bakersfield Animal Care Center pet of the week: Charlotte

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about this week’s pet of the week; Charlotte.

Charlotte is a 7-year-old Border Collie. She appears to have had a home at one point or another but came into the shelter as a stray. She’s looking for a mellow home where she can sit back, relax, and look pretty for the rest of her life. She loves to cuddle up and make herself comfy for a nap anywhere and everywhere.

For more information on Charlotte (ID# A128434) call the shelter at (661)-832-7387 or click here.

