Bakersfield Animal Care Center pet of the week: Charlotte

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about this week’s pet of the week; Charlotte.
Charlotte is a 7-year-old Border Collie. She appears to have had a home at one point or another but came into the shelter as a stray. She’s looking for a mellow home where she can sit back, relax, and look pretty for the rest of her life. She loves to cuddle up and make herself comfy for a nap anywhere and everywhere.
For more information on Charlotte (ID# A128434) call the shelter at (661)-832-7387 or click here.