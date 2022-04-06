Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to meet Edgar Villa, co-owner, and Briana Gonzales, lead decorator at Baked Bake Shop to decorate an adorable chick-themed cake for Easter.

To accommodate demand, the bakery will be accepting orders from their Easter menu, now posted on their website, until April 13.

In addition to the Easter pre-sale, the bakery is celebrating its second anniversary on Friday, April 8. “In the shop, we are going to have our popular ‘Slice Party’ where we offer slices of all 13 flavors of cake for 3/$11. We also are going to be hiding treat bags around town that contain some goodies from some of our local small shop vendors,” said Gonzales.

To learn more and to participate in the festivities, follow them on Instagram to stay updated.