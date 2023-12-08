The Bags of Love Foundation is having their Annual Drive-In Movie Night event, featuring the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” at Sam Lynn Ball Park on Saturday, December 9th. This unique event combines the nostalgia of drive-in movies with a heartfelt cause – supporting children battling cancer.
