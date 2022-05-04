Sponsored content by B&D Law Group, APLC.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Attorney Daniel D Geoulla from B&D Law Group about what to expect when calling a reputable personal injury attorney and what they look for when deciding to take on a case.

When reaching out to an attorney, it is important to be prepared with your information: “you should be prepared to discuss the incident and how it occurred, and be prepared to discuss the injuries you suffered and how they affect your life,” said Geoulla.

For more information on B&D Law Group, APLC call, 661-200-0555 or visit the website.