B & D Law Group: How to handle a car accident when winter weather is involved

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoula with B & D Law Group about the legal process that should be followed if you are involved in a wreck with a truck.

The high rate of semi-truck traffic on interstates or highways requires extra caution while driving. Geoula explains that “blind spots are problematic because most regular drivers do not realize when they are in a blind spot, and for the truck drivers they have no way to know that you are in their blind spot. The rule to for other drivers to follow is that if you cannot see their mirrors they cannot see you.”

To learn more and to seek legal advice, call 661-200-0555 or click here.