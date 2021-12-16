Auto Feature Friday: Holiday lights at CALM featuring the Audi SQ5

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan picks up a new ride from Audi Bakersfield and takes it on a spin to see the Holiday Lights at CALM. The team explained all of the cool new features in the 2022 Audi SQ5 like the 360° backup camera, the panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and dynamic drive modes before handing over the keys. For more information on the Audi SQ5 visit their website, give them a call (661) 459-1410 or stop by the store.

Steve Sander is on the foundation for CALM and spoke to Studio 17 Live about the unique experience that the Holiday Lights at CALM provides the community. “This is our 19th annual holiday lights to benefit the CALM foundation, it’s our second year as a drive-thru format so you’re gonna get to experience that again and we have amazing new displays,” Sanders said. This year, the lights tunnel is longer than years past and the entire drive-through experience features three million lights all designed and created by Josh Barnett, a Kern County Local.

This year and last year the Holiday Lights at CALM were named by the USA TODAY as one of the top ten light shows in the country. The winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 17. If you’d like to get more information on the Holiday Lights at CALM visit their website.