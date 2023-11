Presented by Ascend Agency

Joining us now to talk about his new book, Between Two Worlds, is author Birol Bahadir.

“My entire journey has been about human connections,” explains Bahadir. “I have encountered different people with different stories, pains, and learnings. And let me tell you that human connections pushed me to write a book about my experiences with different people in different places. It’s the power of the human bond that helps grow to survive and thrive.