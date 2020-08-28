Attend this year’s virtual Wine, Women & Shoes Event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shop until you drop at this year’s Wine, Women & Shoes event, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

Janelle Capra, Executive Director for ADAKC, and Mark Woodward, Board President for ADAKC, talked about the experience attendees can look forward to at this year’s virtual event.

ADAKC’s mission is to help families dealing with Alzheimer’s, dementia and related disorders.

Attend this year’s virtual shopping spree on Sep. 10. To sign up visit, winewomenandshoes.com.