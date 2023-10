Presented by Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospital

Each month Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospital would like to honor local non profits doing amazing things in our community. This month they would like to recognize Shielding The Frontline of Kern County. Here to tell us more is Executive Director Trever Martinusen.

Attend Fun with the Frontline October 22nd @ Seven Oaks Country Club | 3 pm- 8 pm.

For tickets or to make a donation go to: ShieldingTheFrontline.org or call 661-621-2845.