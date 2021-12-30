Arrive Financial can help you arrive at your financial goal in the New Year

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Adela and Ariel Gonzalez from Arrive Financial about how they can help set customers up with a financial plan for their future.

Arrive Financial offers services to everyone, there is no minimum asset requirement. Arrive Fianancial is ready to start the year off with right and help in any way possible, they provide Retirement Planning, Tax Strategies, Life Insurance, Estate Planning, and School District Retirement Accounts and more.

For more information reach out to them online, or call them at 661-636-6862 and schedule an appointment.

