by: Capital Dental, Shannon MacNeil, Salvation Army
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 02:42 PM PST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 02:42 PM PST
Captain Samuel Snyder is on Studio 17 to talk about how he went from an addict who lost hope -to becoming the Administrator of Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center.
