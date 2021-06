Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks with Dapha Levy, our relationship coach, about how to navigate gender roles in modern relationships.

Levy says coming to a consensus on values and goals is essential to finding the balance of gender roles in a relationship. “Each individual has his or her goals and dreams. And then there are the goals you have as a family unit,” says Levy.

