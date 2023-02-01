KGET 17
by: Bakersfield Animal Care Center
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 04:13 PM PST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 04:13 PM PST
Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in studio to talk about a trend they have noticed over the years, and why certain dogs get overlooked for adoption.
Find out more about Jackie and other adoptable dogs here.
