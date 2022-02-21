Appreciating and uplifting Black artists in Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Elijah Joynes, creator of KilJoy Magazine, about the importance of highlighting Black creators making a difference in Bakersfield.

“Black artists as a whole help shape the culture, the society. Even though Bakersfield isn’t known as a diverse place, I think it’s amazing how there are people with that culture doing creative things here,” says Joynes.

KilJoy Magazine puts a spotlight on local creatives and the impressive work they do. The magazine also features the latest news in pop culture, music, and fashion from across the country.

To learn more and to find out where you can pick up a copy, click here.