Appreciating and uplifting Black artists in Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Elijah Joynes, creator of KilJoy Magazine, about the importance of highlighting Black creators making a difference in Bakersfield.

“Black artists as a whole help shape the culture, the society. Even though Bakersfield isn’t known as a diverse place, I think it’s amazing how there are people with that culture doing creative things here,” says Joynes.

KilJoy Magazine puts a spotlight on local creatives and the impressive work they do. The magazine also features the latest news in pop culture, music, and fashion from across the country.

