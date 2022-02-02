Announcing the winner of the 2022 Winter Pet Games with Oliver and Associates

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan and Oliver and Associates’ Kevin Oliver announce the winner of the Winter Pet Games. Congratulations to Nash, the three-year-old Pug and Pomeranian mix!

There were more than 100 entries in the online photo contest, but Nash won the gold with his adorable looks and array of cute outfits. Oliver and Associates presented the winner with a $150 Visa gift card.

For advice on rental housing and breed limitations or landlord pet fees, Oliver and Associates has you covered. Call (661)-808-3444 or visit their website for more information.