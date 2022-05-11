Sponsored content by Capital Dental.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan to Nicole Gitzke with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, to tell us more about a pet that is still on the search for his forever home!

Today’s Pet of the Week is Tuck, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He’s a very sweet boy and is desperately in need of a home. He has spent over 50 days at the shelter, and the effects are starting to wear on him. Labradors are a very sought-after breed and extremely rare in shelters but the BACC has more than one.

Adoption fees are only $10 all month long for the month of May!

