Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet.

The two-year-old white Great Pyrenees, appropriately nick-named Whitie, already weighs in at over 100 pounds but his mellow disposition makes him the perfect cuddle bug.

To learn more about Whitie and to check out the other dogs up for adoption at the Animal Care Center, click here.