Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center about this week’s featured pet, a red and white Siberian Husky named Tiger.

Tiger is six-years-old and is looking for an active family to provide him with a loving and enriching life.

To learn more about Tiger and the other dogs up for adoption at the Animal Care Center, click here.