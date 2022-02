Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole GItzke from the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center about the pet of the week, Teddy.

The two-year-old terrier is mellow and the ideal lap dog. Teddy was groomed by the Dog Haus, a dog grooming service in Bakersfield, who will provide Teddy’s new family with a gift certificate to help maintain his grooming.

To learn more and to see the other dogs up for adoption, call (661) 832-7387 or click here.