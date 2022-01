Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets to know Sabrina the Siberian Husky, German Shepard Mix that’s looking for her forever home.

Sabrina is 8-years-old, making her a senior dog, but she’s ready to enjoy life with a new family! Sabrina has been at the shelter since December and weighs about 80 pounds.

