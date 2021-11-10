Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Ryder

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Nicole Gitzke from the Animal Care Center and the pet of the week, Ryder. He is an 8-year-old Pit Bull that has been at the shelter since Sept. 22nd and is looking for his Fur-ever home; Ryder’s animal ID number is A126023.

He’s one of over 200 dogs being taken care of by the shelter. Unfortunately, because there are so many dogs at the shelter, some difficult decisions will have to be made unless the community is able to help them through dog fostering. The Animal Care Center will provide all necessary supplies, they just ask that you consider opening your home to one of their amazing dogs. “Even if it’s just for a week, that gives us a break, these dogs need to get out,” said Gitzke. “A shelter is no place for any animal to live.”

To go about adopting Ryder or any of the other dogs at the Animal Care Center, contact the CBACC at 661-832-PETS (7387), or visit them in person at 201 South Mt. Vernon Ave.