Studio 17 producer Mya Acosta talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about the shelter’s free adoption for all senior pets for the month of November.

All animals over the age of 5 have waived adoption fees and all other animals have $10 adoption fees. Gitzke encourages those thinking about purchasing an animal as a holiday gift to adopt a shelter dog.

To learn more about Ruby and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.