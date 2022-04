Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn more about the featured pet of the week.

This week’s featured pet has yet to be named! This almost one-year-old German Shepard and Siberian Huskey mix is extremely mellow and is looking for his forever home.

To learn more about all the dogs up for adoption at the Animal Care Center, click here.