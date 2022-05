Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about, the pet of the week available for adoption.

Meet Margo, a black and brown German Shepherd Dog and Alaskan Husky mix. She is about 1 year and 6 months old. She has been at the shelter since Apr 05, 2022.

To learn more about the dogs up for adoption, call (661)-832-7387 or click here.