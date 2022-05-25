Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about, the pet of the week, Lennon. Unlike other Pet of the week friends, Lennon is not available for adoption. Lennon is being sent to Rescue.

The Animal Care Center is over capacity with over 240 animals in their care. They work with rescues like the one Lennon is going to in hopes of making space in the shelter, and to avoid euthanasia.

To learn more about the dogs up for adoption, call (661)-832-7387 or click here.