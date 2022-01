Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Duke, the five-year-old German Shephard who is up for adoption at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Nicole Gitzke with the Animal Care Center says Duke acts anxious when he is stuck in his kennel but that shouldn’t deter you from adopting him. “Don’t let how a dog looks in their kennel make the decision of whether you want them or not. Give them a chance,” says Gitzke.

To learn more about Duke and all the other dogs up for adoption, click here.