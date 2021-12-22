Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Cookie

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Animal Care Center to learn about the pet of the week. Cookie is this week’s pup looking for a new home and could make a sweet addition to your family.

Gitzke says Cookie came to the shelter extremely malnourished and is now looking for a second chance to live a happy life. Cookie is ideal for people who want a dog that will go everywhere with them and can give him endless attention.

To learn more about all the dogs up for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness