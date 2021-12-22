Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Cookie

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Animal Care Center to learn about the pet of the week. Cookie is this week’s pup looking for a new home and could make a sweet addition to your family.

Gitzke says Cookie came to the shelter extremely malnourished and is now looking for a second chance to live a happy life. Cookie is ideal for people who want a dog that will go everywhere with them and can give him endless attention.

To learn more about all the dogs up for adoption, click here.