Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long from the Animal Care Center as he introduces her to this week’s animal of the week, Tiger-Star.



Tiger-Star is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Mix, that arrived at the Animal Care Center in July. He is neutered and ready to go home to his forever family. Tiger-Star’s ID Number is A124588.

For more information on Adopting Tiger-Star visit the Animal Care Center website or give them a call at 661-832-PETS(7387) to set up an appointment.