Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Marble.

Marble is a one-year-old chihuahua mix, who is sweet, social and affectionate. He is also friendly with other pets. He is blind from his right eye, but that does not stop him from being playful and a happy dog.