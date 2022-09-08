Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Cali.

Cali is a one year old female Staffordshire Terrier and Shepard mix.

Proctor says, “she is a great family dog and does well with kids and other small dogs as well. She is very affectionate, social and well mannered.”

To learn more about and to see other dogs up for adoption, call (661)-832-7387 or click here.