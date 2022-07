Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Julie Johnson, executive director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about the pet of the week, Amber.

Amber is a six-year-old Chihuahua. She, along with eight other Chihuahuas came in sadly past away. Amber is tiny and precious.

This sweet girl is also very bonded with her sisters. All are hoping for a second chance at a new home.

To learn more about Amber and to check out the other dogs up for adoption, click here.