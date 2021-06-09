Animal Care Center: Meet 2-year-old pug mix, Cassie

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan got to hang out with one animal care center dog, who is looking for her furr- ever home.

Connor Long is a Behaviorist for the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, he’s been able to get to know Cassie since she first came into the center with her liter mate back in May. “Cassie is a younger spunky dog. Although she has had a couple of meet and greets she hasn’t found her forever family yet,” says Long.

If you are interested in getting more information or adopting Cassie reach out to the Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness