Animal Care Center: Christmas may be over but Noel is looking to bring you some cheer

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan sits down with Nicole Gitzke to meet the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s pet of the week, Noel.

Noel is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky who doesn’t behave like your typical husky. “If you know anything about huskies, Noel doesn’t fit any of that. She is very calm and we learned she gets along great with other dogs, cats, and children when she was fostered,” Gitzke says.

To learn more about Noel and the other dogs up for adoption, call (661)-832-7387 or click here.

January 01 2022 12:00 am

