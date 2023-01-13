KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: America’s Job Center, Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Jan 13, 2023 / 09:24 AM PST
Updated: Jan 13, 2023 / 09:24 AM PST
Sponsored Content by America’s Job Center
Studio 17’s Kait Hill learns about the latest jobs in Kern County with Teresa Hitchcock of America’s Job Center of California.
To see all of the open positions and to apply online, click here.
We sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about the new Matter and Thread technologies.
If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, check out these kitchen gadgets that will simplify your food prep process for the big game.
Baby Brezza claims that this machine is easy to set up and makes warm formula instantly. We tested these claims, and this is what we discovered.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: