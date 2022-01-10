America’s Job center of Kern: New year, new job

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings in and around Kern County.

SERVICES, TRAININGS & EVENTS:

AIMES – In-Person Recruitment – Tuesday, January 11 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Holiday Inn Suites

• 3927 Marriott Drive, Bakersfield

Openings: Support Staff, Administrator, Direct Support Professional, and Assistant to the Supervisor For any questions, please contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com

AJCC – Online Orientations All Job Seekers wishing to receive staff-assisted services at America’s Job Center must do the following to begin their enrollment process

• Register in CalJOBS (caljobs.ca.gov) and complete your profile

• Complete CalJOBS Eligibility Explorer Application (in CalJOBS)

Watch Orientation Video – Visit Americasjobcenterofkern.com and click on “Online Orientation”

Housing Authority of the County of Kern Emergency Rent & Utility Program for Renters Affected by COVID-19

• Receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional 3 months to help you stay in your house or apartment

•You don’t have to be behind on your rent or utility payments to apply.

Apply online at: rup.kernha.org

Rapid Response – Layoffs or Company Closure? We can help! When strategies to avert layoffs and closures are not enough and downsizing is inevitable, Rapid Response can help alleviate the impact on the business and staff.

Contact Susie Vasquez at (661) 336-6650 or vasquezs@kerncounty.com.

Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom) Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P.

• Tuesdays 1400-1500

•Assistance with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques. Network with fellow Veterans.

•Job Openings available.

To register call: Bakersfield (661) 336-6912 Delano (661) 635-2671

NO-COST Electrician Technician Training for qualified applicants

•This 10-month program teaches the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and tools needed to prepare for this field.

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE

CURRENT TOP JOB OPENINGS:

California Dairies, Inc. Openings: Maintenance Mechanics, Vacation Relief, UF/RO Operators, Evaporator/Dryer Operators, and a Sanitation Supervisor

Apply online at: californiadairies.com.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Openings: Skilled Trade Apprenticeships – Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic, Electrician, High Voltage Electrician, Locksmith, Plumber & more (China Lake, Lemoore, Monterey, San Diego, and Ventura).

For more details, please visit: www.navfac.navy.mil/swcareers

Most openings require you to submit a resume! For complete details on how to apply to these and other job opportunities, please visit the AJC website and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.