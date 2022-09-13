Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and also Hispanic Heritage Month.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County to talk more about World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Capra also shares more about their upcoming “Battle of the Bags” event being held on Thursday, September 29th.

Special guests DJ Danny and Kait Hill will entertain guests with a live auction where the highest bidder wins the bag!

