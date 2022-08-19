Sponsored Content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Olivia Garcia from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about the upcoming Hispanic Business Conference and Expo that is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Conference is happening Wed., Aug. 24, from 1:00- 7:00 P.M. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield. The event is open to the public and will include workshops in both English and Spanish from 1:00-4:00 P.M. and the Expo will begin.

The Expo will feature many local businesses, including a beauty bar, appetizers and refreshments. The best part about all of this is that tickets are completely free! For more information, please contact 661-231-5623 or email jtamsi@kchcc.org.