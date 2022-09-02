After a two-year hiatus, Village Fest is back!

Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Village Fest Committee Member, Miranda Whitworth to learn more about this years event.

Whitworth says, “This year, we’re making Village Fest all about the ‘Streets of Bakersfield’ as a way to honor our city and the supporters who have stuck with us since the beginning 28 years ago. This is an homage to our hometown and since all the proceeds raised from the event benefit local kids, we knew it was the right way to go.”

Tickets are $95 in advance of the event and $125 the day of!

