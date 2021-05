UPDATE (5/4): Byrd pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and reckless driving with injury. He' s held without bail and due back in court June 2.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his car in South Bakersfield on Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.