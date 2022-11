Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala.

Hill also talks to Bakersfield College Tennis Coach, Noel Dalto about the upcoming pickleball tournament. It will be on Saturday, November 19 at Bakersfield College.

To purchase your gala tickets and to find other ways you can support the ADAKC, click here.