The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, Executive Director, Janelle Capra discussed the services ADAKC offers as well as this year’s virtual Caring for the Caregiver event.

The free, virtual event will be hosted on Facebook Live, July 30 to 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To find out how you can get involved, visit adakc.org