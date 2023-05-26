Presented by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Executive Director of ADAKC, Janelle Capra about what they have planned for the rest of year, along with a Senior Prom recap.

Capra says, ” our 5th Annual Senior Prom presented by Lazzerini Family Foundation was a magical evening with families of all ages dancing the night away to their favorite songs. Special thanks to our community sponsors, volunteers, DJ Danny Hill, emcee, Kevin Charette and Team ADAKC.”

