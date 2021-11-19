ADAKC raises more than $90,000 to support adults with Alzheimer’s Disease

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan sits down with Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC to recap the successful Heart Never Forgets Gala.

The Heart Never Forgets Gala was held Nov. 5, at the ADAKC Rose Lazzerini campus, and over $90,000 was raised with 100% of net proceeds going towards funding their Day Program. If you missed the event and still want to support ADAKC’s mission in action text “HNF” to 41444.

With November being Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Awareness Month, ADAKC wants to make sure families know they are there to support them through this journey. ADAKC provides a weekly support group that meets via Zoom or in person, every Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 P.M. Caregivers are welcome to attend for free and bring their loved ones to the Day Program. The ADAKC Family Services Team also provides daily consults, crisis counseling, respite support, and education, for more information call 665-8871 or email info@adakc.org.

On the heels of the very successful Heart Never Forgets Gala, ADAKC is gearing up for their next fundraiser on Giving Tuesday. “This year we are seeking donations to support our transportation needs to help get our clients from their homes to our center,” Capra said. “Every dollar raised helps us serve more families on the Alzheimer’s journey.” To get involved or get more information visit their website.

Another fun and delicious fundraiser to keep a lookout for is the Cinnamon Roll Drive with KGET. Cinnamon rolls will be provided by Hodel’s on Wednesday, Jan. 12. More information to come.