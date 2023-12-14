Presented by ADAKC

“We are grateful to Sangera for once again selecting ADAKC as one of the local charities for the Subaru Share the Love campaign,” explains ADAKC Executive Director, Janelle Capra.

“Now through January 2nd when you buy or lease a new Subaru, $300 can be donated to ADAKC as your charity of choice. Last year, that added up to $20,000 to help fund ADAKC’s managed transportation program ensuring that more clients receive roundtrip travel from their doorstep to ours.”

You can also look forward to Wednesday, January 24th where they will kick off 2024 with the annual Cinnamon Roll Drive. Theyre teaming up with Hodel’s once again, your $20 donation will receive a pan of hot, delicious Hodel’s Cinnamon Rolls and support the Day Program at ADAKC.