BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ADAKC, also known as the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, Inc. is hosting the second annual Senior Prom.

Executive Director of ADAKC, Janelle Capra, said this year’s event will go virtual.

Tickets are $25 and you can register or sponsor a family by texting “seniorprom” to 41444 for more information.