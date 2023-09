Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association & Bakersfield Hyundai.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with ADAKC, and Patrick Beck, Dealer Principal, Bakersfield Hyundai & Visalia Hyundai about their upcoming event the “Heart Never Forgets” gala.

The gala will be Friday, November 17th at the iconic Crystal Palace with Alzheimer’s advocate, Jay Allen as musical guest performance.

To buy tickets, text “HNFGala” to 366283 or call 661-665-8871.