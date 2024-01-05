Joining us now to talk about their upcoming Cinnamon Roll Drive is Danielle Alcala with ADAKC and Don Hodel of Hodel’s Country Dining.

“Thanks to Don Hodel and his amazing team at Hodel’s, we will kick off 2024 with the annual Cinnamon Roll Drive on Wednesday, January 24th right here at KGET’s Compassion Corner,” says Alcala. “With your $20 donation will receive a pan of hot, delicious Hodel’s Cinnamon Rolls and support the Day Program at ADAKC. Remember, calories don’t count when it’s for a good cause!”