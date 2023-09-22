We have a recap of this year’s very successful Kern Cancer Run.

100% of the funds raised benefit the Kern County Cancer Foundation to help local patients with medical bills related to cancer treatment as well as assist children with cancer who need to travel for treatment.

Donations are still coming in and you can still text “cancer-run” to (833) 755-6550 to help. We want to thank our friends at BMW of Bakersfield for their support, all in all there were around 800 attendees and $62,000 dollars raised, so far.